A Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Carlos Ahenkorah has clarified media reports suggesting that he was admitted at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital after contracting COVID-19.

The Member of Parliament for Tema West says, although he had tested positive for Coronavirus, he was rather at the Hospital’s isolation centre receiving treatment.

Earlier reports on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, were that Carlos Ahenkorah together with the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) campaign manager for the 2020 general elections, Peter Mac Manu had been admitted at the Intensive Care Unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital after both tested positive for COVID-19.

It came shortly after the death of the former General Secretary of the Governing New Patriotic Party, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, popularly referred to as Sir John.

Listen to his interview with Citi Newsroom’s Umaru Sanda Amadu here: