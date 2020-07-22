Letshego Ghana Savings and Loans, a subsidiary of the pan-African lender (“Letshego Group”), with a presence in 11 Sub-Saharan markets, has taken another step to support the fight against COVID-19.

The company donated Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) to the Michel Camp Military Hospital over the weekend.

The items donated included gloves, facemasks, sanitizers and gallons of liquid soap. This gesture is part of the organization’s commitment to support fight the pandemic, which has affected our country and the world at large.

Letshego Ghana Chief Executive, Arnold Parker stated, “As the COVID-19 numbers continue to increase across the globe, it is only safer that we intensify our fight against this pandemic until see the numbers down. It is in this regard that we are doing this donation to support the Michel Camp Military hospital. As a business that believes in improving life, we also believe that we can improve life when we first keep it safe. The items presented today are to help keep the workers of the facility very safe even as they do their sacrificial work.”

In an interview with Lieutenant Colonel Simeon Baafi Nyante, he expressed that the intervention of Letshego Ghana was timely. “Letshego Ghana came in at the time that the facility really needed help”.

He added that the PPE would be put in optimal use to ensure that the lives of the workers are protected.

It will also be recalled, that few weeks ago, Letshego Ghana granted repayment holidays to all its MSE (Private Schools) customers.

The Letshego Group has committed more than GHS1.5 million as relief funds to support national efforts in the prevention of the spread of the virus, caring for infected and sustaining local economic activity.

Letshego continues to collaborate with local government and health authorities to advocate official health guidelines, as well as align with international health advice from organisations such as the World Health Organisation (www.who.int) and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (www.cdc.org).

Letshego employees and customers have access to the latest facts and health information in an effort to collaborate in combatting the Coronavirus across Letshego’s footprint markets.