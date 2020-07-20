The fourth phase of the voter registration exercise by the Electoral Commission (EC) is witnessing a low turnout at some centres in Accra.

The phase, which began on Sunday, July 19, is expected to end on Saturday, July 25.

During a visit to some of the centres in Accra, only a few registrants were seen participating in the exercise.

One gentleman who spoke to Citi News said, “I just came here and I think everything is fine. I don’t know if its the coronavirus that is causing everyone to keep quiet but it is perfect over here.”

“I have just one problem with the process. The problem is that we have ECOWAS cards here. Why don’t they take these cards, slot it into a machine so they can have the same information they need instead of taking a picture? At least this would save us from the headache we are going through to take the picture.”

“Right now, we don’t have work to do so imagine if I had something little to do that can put food on my table, I would be wasting that time here,” a second gentleman complained.

Reports from the Electoral Commission’s provisional data indicate that 7,279,237 prospective voters were registered after the first 16 days of the exercise.

The bulk of the registered persons have been in the Greater Accra Region and Ashanti Region, in line with voter turnout in past elections.

The Greater Accra Region saw 1,524,600 persons registered whilst the Ashanti Region had 1,319,498 persons registered.

The least figures have come from the Savannah Region and North East Region with 126,980 and 123,715 respectively.