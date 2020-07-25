Presidential candidate for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama will on Monday, July 27, 2020, officially outdoor his running mate, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang.

Scheduled for 6:45 pm, the event will allow Madam Opoku-Agyemang make her maiden policy statement since her announcement as running mate.

The program will also be broadcast live on radio and television platforms as well as on social media.

A statement from the office of the Former President indicated that the outdooring will be held in accordance with COVID-19 protocols.

“About 100 people drawn from a wide array of groupings are expected to attend the ceremony which will broadcast live on radio and television networks across the country.”

John Mahama on July 6, 2020, named Prof. Opoku-Agyemang as running mate for the 2020 general elections.

He said, Professor Opoku-Agyemang had the credentials worthy of her selection and listed several achievements including her appointment as the first female Vice-Chancellor of a Ghanaian university and her significant contribution to the educational sector during her tenure as Minister.

Since her announcement, several groups and individuals have congratulated the former Education Minister, on her selection as Vice-Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Others have said is a positive step for Ghana’s democracy.

Former President, Jerry John Rawlings has urged Professor Opoku Agyemang not to deviate from her principles of integrity.

Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has expressed appreciation for the support that greeted the announcement of her new role.

She is grateful for the support and pointed out that she will justify the confidence reposed in her.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang who said people, especially women, are looking up to the NDC for answers to issues that affect them, called on the NDC to close its ranks and work hard for victory in the upcoming elections.

But the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has questioned the value Prof. Naana Opoku Agyemang brings to the ticket of the party.

About Naana Opoku-Agyemang

Professor Naana Opoku-Agyemang, a former Minister of Education, was born on November 22, 1951, at Cape Coast in the Central Region but hails from Komenda.

She attended Anglican Girls’ Secondary School at Koforidua and Aburi Presbyterian Girls’ School.

She had her secondary education at the Wesley Girls’ High School in Cape Coast from 1964 to 1971 where she was the School Prefect in her final year.

Prof. Opoku-Agyeman has a Diplome Superiere D’Etudes Francaises from the University of Dakar, Senegal in 1976 and B. A.(Hons) with a Diploma in Education at the University of Cape Coast in 1977 and obtained her Masters and Doctorate degrees from York University in Toronto, Canada in 1980 and 1986 respectively.

She taught and worked at the University of Cape Coast from 1986 and held various academic positions including Head of the Department of English, Dean of the Faculty of Arts, Warden of Adehye Hall, Valco Trust Fund Post-Graduate Hostel, and the Founding Dean of School of Graduate Studies and Research.

Prof. Opoku-Agyeman in 1997 held the position of Academic Director of the School for International Training in the History and Cultures of the African Diaspora.

She chaired over 20 Boards and Committees including the Council of the University College of Education, Winneba 1998-2002; Joint Co-coordinator of the Specialist Programme in English Language and Ghanaian Culture for Japan Overseas Co-operation Volunteers 1991-1993.