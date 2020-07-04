The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has expressed deep condolences over the death of four its members who have died after being infected with COVID-19.

The first is a consultant physician and former Rector of the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons, Professor Jacob Plange-Rhule, who died in April at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC).

Dr. Harry Boateng, a Specialist Pediatrician and Medical Superintendent at the Kwadaso SDA Hospital was also mentioned.

A retired Orthopedic Surgeon, Dr. Emmanuel Twagirayesu as well as Dr. Richard Kisser, a Consultant Surgeon with the Trust Hospital were both remembered.

In a statement to pay tribute to the members, the Association described the loss as immense given the contribution and heroism to the medical practice.

“The National Executive Committee of the Ghana Medical Association informs all members with deep sorrow the unfortunate demise of four members of the association who have sadly succumbed to COVID-19 since the outbreak of the diseases in the country. These fallen heroes have contributed immensely to the medical profession and their untimely demise constitutes a big loss to the fraternity. May their souls rest in perfect peace”, the GMA noted.

All members of the Association have also been urged to on Monday, July 6, 2020, to observe a minute silence in honour of these gallant soldiers of the medical fraternity, during their clinical meetings.

According to the GMA, over 150 medical doctors and dentists have so far been infected with the virus.

While assuring members of the provision of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), it has therefore advised its members to abide by the safety measures and observe all Infection Prevention and Control protocols in order to minimise spread among health personnel.

“The National Association Committee of GMA wishes to assure all members that it is working assiduously to tenure the concerns about inadequate PPE delays in testing and other member welfare issues related to COVID-19 are addressed by the government and will not relent.”

Over a hundred health workers who are on the frontline have also been infected with COVID-19.

Some mortalities have also been recorded although some of the health workers have recovered.

Majority of those affected are in the Greater Accra, Eastern, Central, Western and Ashanti regions.