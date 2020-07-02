Staff of the Metro Mass Transport Limited (MMTL) have threatened to embark on a sit-down strike on Friday, July 3, 2020, over issues of unpaid salaries.

A statement from the Senior and Junior Staff Union at MMTL said the strike will be in place until further notice.

“Given the foregoing, the workers through the leadership of the Unions will be embarking on a peaceful sit-down action from Friday, July 3, 2020, until further notice if no attempt is made to pay

workers’ salaries,” the statement added.

