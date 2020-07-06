The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has cast doubt over the credibility of Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as the choice of running mate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama.

The NPP at a press conference on Monday, July 6, 2020, questioned the integrity and commitment of madam Opoku-Agyemang during her tenure as Education Minister under the erstwhile Mahama-led administration.

Addressing the media, Communications Director of the NPP, Yaw Buaben Asamoa cited, among other things, cancellation of the teacher trainee allowance, freeze on education sector employment and their signing of the petition to have the Montie trio released as some of the decisions that ultimately make her unfit for the new role.

“Teachers were the highest hit when Naana Opoku-Agyemang was Education Minister. These inhumane treatments meted out to Ghanaian teachers at the time was the brainchild of Naana Opoku-Agyemang the-then Minister of Education. We need not remember anybody that the cold-hearted manner by which teachers were treated cannot be forgotten easily by the teachers themselves or the nation. The worst thing associated with her name is the Montie 3 saga. When the trio threatened death on some Supreme Court Justices, she was one of the people who joined the campaign and appended her signature to have the trio who had been incarcerated at the Nsawam Prison released against sound advice by well-meaning Ghanaians. How can such a woman be given such a responsibility now to take care of everybody in the country?”

Mr. Buaben Asamoa concluded that Mr. Mahama’s running mate poses a serious danger to the country’s development because she has nothing relevant to offer Ghanaians.

“We wonder what message candidate Mahama is sending to Ghanaians by picking Opoku-Agyemnag as Vice Presidential candidate when her stewardship in the past brought hardship to teachers and trauma to her colleague women. While we wish the NDC well in this regard, we also wish to tell the NDC that we are ready to tell Ghanaians about the dangers she poses to our growth and development as a country”, he said.

Meanwhile, the presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has praised his running mate for the 2020 general elections, Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang after the selection.

Mr. Mahama says he is impressed by the credentials and virtues upheld by the choice he made.

In a post on Facebook shortly after the announcement, he described Madam Opoku-Agyemang as “God-fearing, a distinguished scholar, a conscientious public servant, and a role model.”

“The National Executive Committee of our great party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) this afternoon, unanimously, endorsed my nomination of Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as my Running Mate for the December 2020 election. Naana Jane is God-fearing, a distinguished scholar, a conscientious public servant, and a role model,” he wrote.

John Dramani Mahama, made the announcement at the party’s National Executive Committee today, despite an earlier level of resistance by some officials of the NDC, according to Citi News sources.

The John Mahama and Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang are seeking to recapture power from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia in the December polls.