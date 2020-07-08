The Electoral Commission (EC) says it has exceeded its target for the first phase of the ongoing mass voter registration exercise.

The Commission says it has within five days registered over two million Ghanaians and issued them the voters’ ID card.

The first phase of the registration exercise began on June 30, 2020.

At its “Let the Citizen Know” encounter on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, a Deputy Chairperson in Charge of Electoral Services, Samuel Tettey, disclosed that 2,215,816 voters have been registered within the first phase which is still ongoing.

Out of the number; 1,314,468 (59.3%) used the Ghana Card as proof of identity while 37,859 (0.2%) used the Ghana Passport.

674, 617 (13.7%) however, relied on guarantors to prove their eligibility.

The Commission says, though Data Entry Clerks were each given a target of 100 registrations daily, most are exceeding this target, with some registering as high as 280 voters per day.

Mr. Tettey attributed the high success rate to the efficiency of the Registration Officials and the reliability of the machines being used.

He said the Registration Officials are very fast, skilful and have ensured a smooth process so far.

On the machines, Mr. Tettey said they are robust, user-friendly and of high speed.

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission has launched a “Let The Citizen Know” initiative to provide the Commission with the opportunity to engage with citizens from now till the December Presidential and Parliamentary polls.

Launching the initiative on Monday, EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa says the initiative will enable the Commission “to receive feedback, answer questions and address the concerns of the citizen.”

This, according to Jean Mensa, will provide “timely updates to the citizen [and] help build trust and confidence in the Commission.”