The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has received 3,000 facemasks from Top Archive, a leading information storage and management company operating in Ghana.

The company’s Managing Director, Roy Fogel made the donation at a brief ceremony at the NHIA Head Office in Accra.

Flanked by some senior management and board members, the NHIA Chief Executive, Dr. Lydia Dsane-Selby received the donation.

She commended Top Archive for the support and instructed that the consignment should be distributed among the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) district offices nationwide.

Roy Fogel explained that the donation formed part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility.

He described the NHIA as a strategic partner, hence the donation to assist executive management in fighting the Coronavirus pandemic.

Top Archive profile

Operating in Ghana, Nigeria, Tanzania and Uganda, Top Archive is a leading archive storage and information management solution provider in Africa.

The company is currently servicing its major clients by assisting them with record management solutions at the highest standards.

The company deals with multinational industry players and companies such as banking, insurance, oil & gas, telecom, shipping and major government institutions.