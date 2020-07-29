In order to ensure social distancing at voter registration centres, the Electoral Commission (EC) has implemented a new digital system which will prevent long queues at the various centres.

According to the EC, this system will help to ensure social distancing in the ongoing exercise as well as future elections.

“Compiling a Voters Register to ensure credible elections while at the same time working to keep citizens safe from the COVID-19 pandemic are both vital objectives that can be effectively balanced using innovative systems,” the EC said in a statement.

It added, “The Electoral Commission is, therefore, introducing an additional technology tool for the ongoing registration exercise, the upcoming exhibition of the Voters Register and potentially for future elections, with the goal of further enhancing compliance with social distancing rules.”

According to the statement, the new system will “enable prospective applicants to book a slot in a priority queue from the comfort of their homes”.

How to apply

To book a PRIORITY QUEUE slot before visiting a local registration centre,

i. Dial *769#

ii. Select option 3 (event management),

iii. Choose option 1 to “check in to event or venue”

iv. Enter your registration centre code and wait for a text message with details of a slot in the priority queue at your local registration centre.

Applicants with smartphone access can also visit PanaBIOS.org to sign up for an account and follow the prompts for event registration to book a priority spot just in the same way that the USSD option works.

The registration centre codes can also be found on the PanaBIOS platform, according to the EC.

Plans are however underway “to make it possible for registration centre codes to be obtainable from the national COVID-19 hotline, 311, the EC’s website and through media publication”.

Applicants are being urged to go digital now the world is advancing with technology.

The EC, however, stressed that this new development does not mean the COVID-19 safety protocols should be ignored.

This new digital queue system will be available for use at registration centres in Ayawaso West, Tema Metro, La Dadekotopon and Ga North districts in the Greater Accra Region starting from today, Wednesday, 29th July 2020.