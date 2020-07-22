The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says at no point in time during his 14-day self-isolation was he flown to the United Kingdom for COVID-19 treatment.

It would be recalled that days after announcing his 14-day self-isolation some media outlets reported that President Akufo-Addo had been sent abroad to receive treatment for the infection.

But the President says those reports were malicious and must be disregarded.

President Akufo-Addo who said he was amazed at media reports said he had been in Ghana throughout his two weeks isolation period.

President Akufo Addo made this known during his first public appearance on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, after his 14-day self-isolation at a meeting with Vehicles and Asserts Dealers Union of Ghana.

“I will want to thank you for your interest in my welfare. I am fine and I am here. I was sitting in my room and I was told I was sitting in a plane for Oxford and I was amazed, but here it is; this is the Ghana where we live”, he said.

The President went into self-isolation for 14 days as a precautionary measure after being exposed to a person who tested positive for Coronavirus.

He, however, tested negative after his first samples were taken and has since been engaging in his official duties from the Presidential Villa.

During the period, there were reports that suggested the President, had been flown to London to receive treatment for coronavirus.

But Director of Communications at the Jubilee House, Eugene Arhin, in a Facebook post, insisted that “the President is in the country, and he is currently at the Presidential Villa in Jubilee House, observing the 14-day self-isolation precautionary measure, in compliance with COVID-19 protocols” hence the general public must “disregard the false story”.

The Minority in Parliament also questioned the grounds on which the President was self-isolating.

The caucus had wondered why the President was directed to self-isolate when reports had suggested he had not tested positive for the virus.

While in isolation, Nana Addo held two virtual meetings – government’s 80th cabinet meeting and a meeting with his 2020 Campaign Communications Advisory Team where he urged the team to emphasize the need for adherence to Coronavirus safety protocols.