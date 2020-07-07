One employee at the Tema office of the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) has been infected with COVID-19.

The said member of staff who has been working at the office since June 15, 2020, has since been isolated and is receiving treatment in accordance with infection control protocols by health officials.

GRIDCo in a statement issued today, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, said the employee tested positive for the virus on Monday.

“An employee of the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) has tested positive for COVID-19. The Company received the news on Monday, July 6, 2020. The employee has since been isolated for treatment by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) COVID-19 Management Team, in line with the established protocols”, the release indicated.

A comprehensive contact tracing process has also begun in order to ensure appropriate measures are taken to protect the lives of those likely to have come into contact with the infected person.

The statement further added that “as an additional precautionary measure; a decision has been taken by GRIDCo Management to undertake mass testing of all staff who have been working at its Tema office since June 15, 2020, in order to immediately identify, isolate and treat employees who may have contracted the virus.”

The Company has engaged the COVID-19 Team in Tema to manage the process.

Meanwhile, GRIDCo has assured its Customers and Stakeholders that it remains committed to their safety whilst ensuring uninterrupted power transmission services.