Three persons have picked up nomination forms to contest as flagbearers for the Progressive People’s Party (PPP).

The three are Brigitte Dzogbenuku, the party’s running mate in the 2016 election, William Dowokpor and Dr. Francis Obeng.

For the first time, the party’s founder, Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom won’t partake in the Presidential election.

In an interview with Citi News, General Secretary, Paa Kow Ackon revealed that plans are far advanced to select a flagbearer by the end of this month.

“We have announced that we have opened nominations for all aspiring candidates to pick a form at the cost of GHS5,000 and file it at GHS20, 000. It is the decision of the national committee of the party that by 21st August, all those who have picked forms should be able to file by that date. By the end of August, we should finalize on all the processes and have a candidate by 31st August.”

“But those who have publicly shown interest and have picked forms include our 2016 running mate, Brigitte. I have also heard that one William has also picked forms and filed. There is one physician in the US, Dr. Francis Obeng who has sent someone to pick forms for him”, Mr. Ackon added.

PPP opens nominations for flagbearship position, ‘blocks’ Nduom from contesting

In July 2020, PPP opened nominations for its flagbearership position ahead of the 2020 general elections.

The party in a statement to announce the decision said it does “not expect Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom to become the party’s Presidential candidate for the 2020 elections.”

The party, which was founded in 2012 by Papa Kwesi Nduom after he broke away from the Convention People’s Party (CPP) in 2011, has at a point been considered by some as a viable third-political force to break the duopoly of the incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Since its formation, Dr. Nduom has been the only flagbearer it has had. Dr. Nduom led the party into the 2012 and 2016 general elections.

The party in the statement said “all interested contenders are encouraged to express their interest publicly and on our various party platforms” as an expedited virtual selection process will be used to elect a flagbearer.

PPP presidential eleciton record

The PPP in the first year of its formation, 2012 came third in the 2012 presidential elections after polling 64,267 votes representing 0.58% of the total votes cast.

In the subsequent election in 2016, the number of votes he attracted nearly was 104,741 representing 1% of the total valid votes cast and against coming third behind the NPP’s Nana Akufo-Addo and the NDC’s John Dramani Mahama.