The Progressive People’s Party (PPP) has opened nominations for its flagbearership position ahead of the 2020 general elections.

The party in a statement to announce the decision said it does “not expect Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom to become the party’s Presidential candidate for the 2020 elections.”

The party, which was founded in 2012 by Papa Kwesi Nduom after he broke away from the Convention People’s Party (CPP) in 2011, has at a point been considered by some as a viable third-political force to break the duopoly of the incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Since its formation, Dr. Nduom has been the only flagbearer it has had. Dr. Nduom led the party into the 2012 and 2016 general elections.

The party in the statement said “all interested contenders are encouraged to express their interest publicly and on our various party platforms” as an expedited virtual selection process will be used to elect a flagbearer.

The PPP further said it is hoping to improve upon its performance from the previous elections.

Read the party’s statement below:

OPENING OF NOMINATIONS FOR THE 2020 FLAGBEARER POSITION

The Progressive People’s Party (PPP) wishes to announce to all members and the general public that the party is ready for eligible persons to demonstrate interest in becoming the Presidential Candidate for the 2020 presidential election. All interested contenders are encouraged to express their interest publicly and on our various party platforms.

An expedited, virtual selection process has been adopted for this exercise. We urge all card bearing members In good standing, to take advantage of this opportunity to test the waters, determine their competitive standing and check the general public’s reactions to their potential candidature.

We also wish to state that we do not expect Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom to become the party’s Presidential Candidate for the 2020 elections. Therefore, the field is wide open for all interested contenders to demonstrate the formidability of the party, in restoring Ghana’s hope and glory.

The PPP has earned the most votes at the presidential and parliamentary levels only behind the duopoly since 2012 when the party was formed. We are determined to improve upon this past performance, as we batten down, ready to form the next government and be represented in Parliament.

PPP presidential eleciton record

The PPP in the first year of its formation, 2012 came third in the 2012 presidential elections after polling 64,267 votes representing 0.58% of the total votes cast.

In the subsequent election in 2016, the number of votes he attracted nearly was 104,741 representing 1% of the total valid votes cast and against coming third behind the NPP’s Nana Akufo-Addo and the NDC’s John Dramani Mahama.