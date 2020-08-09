The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in collaboration with the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) and the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice has organised a sensitization programme in the Chereponi District in the North East Region to help fight on corruption in the country.

The programme was on the role of the citizen in the fight against corruption.

Addressing participants at the event on the theme; “bringing the right education to citizens amidst COVID-19”, the District Director of NCCE, Alhaji Mohammed Saani said the programme was aimed at helping to reduce corruption drastically in the country through preventive measures, and educating the populace.

He said it was important for citizens to become aware of the dangers associated with corruption and its effects on communities and the nation at large.

Mr. Mohammed Sanni urged stakeholders to get involved in the fight against the canker since it poses grave danger to development.

Regional representative for the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), Mr. Joseph Makido Aziz, during the sensitization programme defined corruption according to the World Bank’s definition as using entrusted power for personal benefit by a person in authority.

He spoke extensively on corruption, its effects and how ordinary citizens could collectively fight it.

He took participants through a series of acts of corruption and the medium for reporting such corrupt practices.

Mr. Joseph Makido also encouraged participants to avoid acts of corruption since they pose negative consequences on society and deprive many communities of the needed resources for development.

District Director of CHRAJ for Saboba-Chereponi, Mr. Alhassan Abdul-Aziz highlighted the Whistleblowers Act, 2006, Act 720.

He mentioned examples of corruption which included kickbacks, nepotism, embezzlements, misappropriations, and bribery and explained to participants the various corruption offences and the procedures for reporting to the appropriate state agencies responsible for handling such matters.

He further urged participants to eschew corrupt acts and report same.

The event was the first of its kind to be organized by the NCCE in the Chereponi District.

It was attended by departmental heads of various institutions, stakeholders, women groups, political parties, assembly members, and religious leaders.