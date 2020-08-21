The Bole Magistrate Court has consolidated all the charge sheets in the case involving the murder of Akua Denteh at Kafaba in the East Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region.

The case will now be known as the Republic vs. Haruna Aness and (14) others.

His Worship Andrew Prince Cudjoe, the presiding judge of the Bole Magistrate Court, remanded the suspects into police custody.

They are to reappear in court on September 18, 2020.

The Chief State Attorney of the Office of the Attorney General in charge of the Northern, Savannah and North East Regions, Salia Abdul-Kudos speaking to the media after the proceedings in the Bole Magistrate Court explained that the cases were consolidated because they were all about Akua Denteh’s murder.

“The exercise we undertook was a consolidation of the three charge sheets because they were arrested differently but on the same issue. Each time they were arrested, they were charged and brought to court on separate charge sheets, but it is one case so we came with all the three charge sheets and consolidated them into one so that we will try them on one charge sheet.”

“They have not officially been charged because the dockets have to come to the office of the Attorney General for the State Attorneys to study the dockets and the prescribe the charges which should be proffered against them.”

Background

Akua Denteh, about a month ago, was tortured and killed by some residents of Kafaba in the East Gonja District of the Savannah Region after she was accused of being a witch by a supposed priestess brought into the community to allegedly cleanse it.

The matter generated nationwide uproar with many calling on the police to ensure that all those culpable are made to face the law.

A number of people including those seen in the viral video torturing Akua Denteh were subsequently arrested by the police.

Follow @Khaptain4real

