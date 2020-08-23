The New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Saturday, August 22, 2020, launched its election 2020 manifesto.

It is the first political party to do so this election year.

The 216-paged manifesto is themed “Leadership of Service; Protecting Our Progress, Transforming Ghana for All.”

The manifesto features a breakdown of what the party believes are worthy achievements of its first term in office, based on which it is seeking a second term mandate.

It also outlines assurances of the things the party intends to do in various sectors of the economy if it wins the 2020 presidential elections.

Below are highlights of the manifesto promises for the various sectors:

Creative arts & Tourism

Transport

Social protection

Health

Housing

Governance

Chieftaincy & Culture

Industry

Sports

Education

Agriculture

Infrastructure Development Initiatives

Foreign affairs