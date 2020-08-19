The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) is calling for an independent investigation into the leaks tied to the West African Examination Council amid the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

According to NAGRAT, all persons found culpable should be made to face the law.

The National president NAGRAT, Angel Carbonu, who spoke on the Citi Breakfast Show on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, with Bernard Avle said this will bring an end to leaks during examinations.

“We think that an investigation should be instituted. An open investigation should be instituted and persons found culpable be dealt with. I think there should be an independent investigation body set up by the government.”

“This investigation should go beyond the West African Examination Council because the council has its integrity to protect. The Ghana Education Service will have its integrity to protect so they cannot set up any committee,” he added.

Mr. Carbonu further stressed that the integrity of the WASSCE certificate was at stake.

“We are very disappointed with what is happening. In fact, the whole of yesterday, myself and my officers were discussing the integrity of this year’s exams. There is a particular West African country that we all thought that when to show you their certificate, we need to further interrogate the sanctity of that certificate and if we are not careful, we will also be gradually gravitating towards that situation,” he further added.

WAEC to probe leaks

Meanwhile, WAEC says it will be unfair to blame it for these leaks. It, however, said it is committed to maintaining the integrity of the examination, adding that an investigative team has been formed.

The Public Relations Officer for WAEC, Agnes Teye Cudjoe made this known in a Citi News interview.

“As an examining body, we will not compromise our paper not for anything because we are interested in preserving the integrity of our examination so if there is a website with any WAEC links, posting our questions from our strong room, I do not think it is fair to say that this is coming from WAEC. Our investigative team has alerted us and they are trying to track these websites. We are investigating this development.”

