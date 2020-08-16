Ghanaians will this evening, Sunday, August 16, 2020, be addressed by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on the measures put in place to counter the Coronavirus pandemic.

Tonight’s address will be the 15th of its kind. The update is scheduled for 8:00 pm on all major media networks.

Of concern to some will be whether the President will give an update on plans to reopen the country’s borders.

Many within the educational space are also waiting for updates on the date for the resumption of schools for continuing students as COVID-19 induced restrictions continue to be eased.

In the last update by the President on Sunday, July 26, 2020, he announced the second phase of the easing of the COVID-19 induced restrictions.

As part of the measures, commercial vehicles were allowed to return to taking full capacity despite social distancing concerns.

President Akufo-Addo eased restrictions on the duration of religious activities from one to two hours.

While night clubs and cinemas remain closed, drinking spots and tourist sites were reopened.

Ghana’s case count

Eight more people have succumbed to the novel coronavirus disease in Ghana, increasing the death count to 231.

The recent update from the Ghana Health Service (GHS) indicated that 147 new cases have pushed the total number of confirmed cases to 42,210 as of August 13, 2020.

16,498 of the total number of cases were discovered through routine surveillance, while 25,712 was by tracing particular contacts to persons who had been infected with the disease.

The number of active cases stands at 1,832.

Of the active cases, 16 and five persons are in severe and critical conditions respectively.

Meanwhile, 40,147 persons have recovered from the disease.