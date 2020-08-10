The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) will launch its 2020 manifesto on August 22, 2020.

This is according to the party’s General Secretary, John Boadu.

Mr. Boadu made this know at a press conference on Monday, August 10, 2020.

Whilst announcing the date for the launch of the manifesto, Mr. Boadu also urged Ghanaians to be on the lookout for the policies the party has for Ghana for the next four years.

“The NPP vision on our way forward captured in our manifesto 2020 will hopefully be shared with Ghanaians on August 22, 2020. We will be having a steering committee tomorrow [Tuesday] to validate and accept this date.”

“We will also have a National Council, which is the second-highest decision-making body in the absence of the Annual Delegates Conference on the same day in order to launch the manifesto. We ask you to look on that day to heartwarming policies detailing how with your support we will transform Ghana for the benefit of all.”

