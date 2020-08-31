The National Service Scheme (NSS) has posted a total of 86,478 graduates to undertake national service at various institutions nationwide.

“The Management of the National Service Scheme (NSS) has today, August 31, 2020, released postings of a total of Eighty-Six Thousand Four Hundred and Seventy-Eight (86,478) eligible graduates from accredited tertiary institutions and private registrants who enrolled for the 2020/2021 national service, to various user agencies across Ghana,” a statement signed by the Executive Director of the Scheme, Mustapha Ussif announced.

The Scheme directed all eligible national service personnel to log onto the Scheme’s website, on www.nss.gov.gh, to check their placements and then proceed to the various user agencies to endorse their appointment letters before they book appointments online for registration and validation at designated centres in the various regions.

“Registration and validation would begin at all centres across the country from Thursday, September 3, 2020. National service personnel are therefore to note that, the service period officially commences on Monday, September 7, 2020,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the Scheme has directed personnel who have been posted to educational institutions not to start the registration and validation processes until schools officially reopen.

“However, service personnel deployed to educational institutions are directed to hold on with their registration and validation until schools officially re-open. This special arrangement is being implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic directives and is intended to prevent large gatherings of national service personnel at registration centres.”

As part of the Secretariat’s efforts to keep the registration process devoid of guile and activities of conmen, Mr Ussif has admonished prospective personnel to refrain from getting in touch with unscrupulous persons who may offer service postings in exchange for money.

“Management wishes to emphasize that it will not encourage change of postings; and therefore, urges all service personnel posted to accept their placements and consider it as part of their contributions towards the socio-economic development of the nation.”

Kindly click here for the full details of the statement