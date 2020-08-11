Parliament has approved a €28 million contract for the construction of pedestrian bridges at hazardous locations in the country.

Three of the footbridges are to be located on the N1 highway at the Abeka traffic light, Tetegu Junction and Weija Junction.

MP for Okaikwei Central, Patrick Boamah has been speaking about the expected impact of the project on his constituents.

“Yesterday, a resolution was passed in this House to approve over 28 million Euros for the construction of 50 bridges across the country. We know the problems at Abeka-Lapaz and the lives that we have lost [on the N1 highway]. We thank God it is part of the projects captured by the government to be undertaken.”

“I want to say a big thank you to the President, government and Parliament for approving this facility to assist the people of Okaikwei Central and everybody who ply the N1 interchange. I have been an advocate for this and I just feel to announce to my constituents what the government is doing in that regard”, he said.

Also, Parliament has approved a €73 million facility for the construction of the Paa Grant Interchange and other roads in Sekondi and Takoradi.

According to a report of the Finance Committee, the project is designed to improve vehicular movement in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly.

Takoradi Harbour Road, Paa Grant Roundabout and structural work on the interchange are captured in the first phase of the project which was adopted by the house.

Government has stressed a focus on fixing roads across the country in 2020 and beyond having identified what he described as “critical roads” across each of the 16 regions in the country.

To this end, it has declared 2020 as the year of roads.

Recently, most residents who have been outraged by poor roads have resorted to a series of protests to pile pressure on authorities to get their roads fixed.

Some say they will even boycott the 2020 elections if their deplorable roads are not fixed.