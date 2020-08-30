The Savannah Regional Command of the Ghana Police Service is investigating an attack on three women on Saturday night by some unknown persons who accused them of being witches.

The attack occurred at Lantekura in the West Gonja District of the Savannah Region.

The incident, according to the police, happened at about 11 pm during the celebration of the annual fire festival.

At least 14 persons are currently standing trial over a similar offence in the same region after lynching 90-year-old Akua Denteh at Kafaba.

That incident generated public uproar resulting in massive calls for such acts to be stopped and also the closure of so-called witches camps.

The acting Savannah Regional Police Public Relations Officer Sergeant Agyekum Owusu, commenting on the recent incident said the command will do all it can to arrest the perpetrators of the act while the victims are currently receiving treatment at the West Gonja district hospital.

“Yesterday around 11 pm, I had a call from the Tamale communication that some three women were being attacked by a group that they are witches so we quickly dispatched policemen there and one of the women was rescued by the team.”

“So it was this morning that I also have other information that a certain village, two women were also attacked making three. The attack was in the night and when the saw the police coming there ran away so we couldn’t make an arrest in the night but the victims have been sent to West Gonja Municipal Hospital for treatment which the police are preparing to get the culprits arrested.”

Court consolidates charge sheets of various suspects in Kafaba lynching case

Meanwhile, the Bole Magistrate Court had earlier consolidated all the charge sheets in the case involving the murder of Akua Denteh at Kafaba in the East Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region.

The case is now addressed as the Republic vs. Haruna Aness and (14) others.

The suspects are currently on remand.

They are to reappear in court on September 18, 2020.

