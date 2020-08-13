Kamala Harris, the US Democratic presidential candidate’s running mate, has blamed President Donald Trump for America’s mounting Covid-19 death toll, accusing him of failing to take the pandemic seriously.

Harris lambasted Trump at her first election campaign event with Joe Biden since being chosen as his running mate for November’s presidential election.

The California senator spoke in Wilmington, Delaware.

“This virus has impacted almost every country, but there’s a reason it has hit America worse than any other advanced nation. It’s because of Trump’s failure to take it seriously from the start,” Harris said.

She said Trump’s “refusal to get testing up to and running” and “his delusional belief that he knows better than the experts” had cost American lives.

The White House is yet to respond to Harris’s accusations.