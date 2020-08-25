Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, Vice Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has bemoaned the growing state of insecurity in the country.

She raised these concerns when she commiserated with the bereaved family of a respected businessman, Mr Akwasi Banahene in the Asunafo North Constituency of the Ahafo Region.

Mr Banahene, an established timber contractor and a staunch member of the NDC was shot and killed by unknown assailants on Friday, August 21st, 2020 as he returned home from work.

While sympathizing with the bereaved family, the Vice Presidential candidate indicated that the state of insecurity in the country is increasingly causing Ghanaians to live in fear and that it should no longer be tolerated.

Citing a number of similar unresolved killings, Prof Opoku-Agyemang said, “It is shocking, some of the things that are happening in this country and it is clear that these killings and violent acts are getting out of hand” she said.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang, briefly suspended her campaign tour of the Ahafo Region to visit the bereaved family at Mim. She observed that it was absolutely devastating for the breadwinner of a family to be killed in such a gruesome manner.

She stated further that the security architecture must do more to protect citizens and safeguard the stability of Ghana.

She paid tribute to the late Banahene for his enormous contribution to the progress of his community and consoled the bereaved family, especially the wife and children, praying that the Good Lord would console and protect them.

She assured Mr Banahene’s family that they could count on her personal support and that of the NDC in this period of excruciating grief and beyond.

She was accompanied by, MP for North Tongu, Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Mr. Alex Segbefia, a former Minister for Health and Deputy Campaign Manager of the party for the 2020 elections, MP for Asutifi South Constituency, Alhaji Collins Dauda, Regional and Constituency Executives.