The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has completed repair works on the Weija Water Plant in Accra.

The GWCL shut down the Weija Treatment Plant, a major pipeline that supplies water to the Western part of Accra, on Wednesday, August 18, 2020, for an emergency repair work.

Over 20 communities were denied access to water over the emergency shutdown.

The areas that were affected included Bortianor, Weija, Tetegu, Gbawe, Mallam, Dansoman, Mamprobi, Korle-Bu, Mataheko, Awudome Estates, Kwashiman, Awoshie, Tesano, Abeka, North Kaneshie, Kaneshie, Odorkor, Dakuman, Sowutuom, Santamaria, and adjoining communities.

But the GWCL in a statement said it is done with the repair works and water production has begun.

“This is to inform you that the repair work has been completed as planned and water production has resumed at the Treatment Plant. Thank you for your patience,” the statement added.

