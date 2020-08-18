Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has disclosed that, the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has up until now, finished 16 health projects it inherited from the erstwhile John Mahama government.

He said the Nana Addo administration assumed office, meeting 30 ongoing projects in the sector from the previous government, out of which the 16 have been completed.

He said other health projects are also at various levels of completion.

Addressing Ghanaians, at the government’s third town hall meeting and results fair in Accra, Dr. Bawumia mentioned some health projects, which he said, are now operational, given government’s expedited efforts and commitment to have them done.

“Contrary to propaganda, in addition to what we have done, we have also completed several health projects that we inherited from the previous government. Out of the 30 projects that we inherited from the previous government in the health sector, we have completed 16 of them including ten polyclinics, two district hospitals, there is also ongoing construction of another nine district hospitals,” he said.

He named the completion of polyclinics at Besease, Gomoa, Ekumfi as examples.

Dr. Bawumia also announced the completion and upgrade of the Tamale Teaching Hospital, the reconstruction of the Ministry of Health and Regulatory bodies and the Ga East Municipal Hospital as part of the projects they have put to a functional state.

The Vice-President gave assurances that the remaining 14 projects will also be worked on within the shortest possible time.

“We have the data to show very clearly and therefore it cannot be the case that we abandoned projects. It is our interest that we have completed the 16 and we are going to complete the rest.

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has been accusing the government of abandoning hospital projects started by the Mahama-led administration.

It has been urging the government to focus on completing the abandoned projects rather than starting new ones which have no budgetary allocations.

But, the government has debunked flatly those allegations.