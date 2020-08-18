Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia says of the 17,334 infrastructural projects initiated by the Akufo-Addo government in various parts of the country, 8,746 of them have been completed while the remaining are ongoing.

Dr. Bawumia made this known at the government’s 3rd town hall meeting and results fair held at the Ghana Academy of Arts and Science on Tuesday, August 18, 2020.

The Vice President said the projects are in sectors including sanitation, agriculture, education, security, and sports.

“We have completed 8,746 [projects] and there is 8,588 ongoing,” Dr. Bawumia said.

He noted that plan for the development of all the infrastructural projects was informed by a study done by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the 2016 elections and formed the basis for its manifesto, adding that the initiated projects are targetted at meeting the needs of poor and deprived communities while contributing to the economic growth at the macro level.

“Our focus has been to provide infrastructure for all. That has been the focus. And our approach to infrastructural development in Ghana has been two-fold. First, to provide the infrastructure needs of the poor and deprived communities at the micro-level like water, toilets, clinics, electricity, markets and so on. Many governments have ignored this historically. Second, our approach is to provide it for the broader infrastructural needs of the economy at the macro level to drive economic growth,” Dr. Bawumia noted.

Regional distribution

The Vice President said the government has been inclined to ensure equitable distribution of projects across the country through the various development vehicles such as the 1-District 1 Factory programme, 1 Constituency-$1m, 1 Village-1 Dam.

He said development in the country “should not be dictated narrowly by our politics,” but should be focused on ensuring that no district or constituency is left behind.