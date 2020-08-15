Government has promised that all road infrastructure projects currently underway in the country will be completed on schedule.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who gave the assurance says the construction of the Pokuase and Tamale Interchanges, as well as many other projects across the country, affirm the current New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration’s commitment to improving Ghana’s road network.

Dr. Bawumia was speaking at a sod-cutting ceremony for the dualization of the Accra-Tema beach road and the construction of a three-tier interchange at the Nungua barrier.

“The year 2020 has been declared as the year of roads by His Excellency the President. To this end, road construction is going on everywhere in this country including the ongoing construction of four interchanges to reduce congestion in our major cities. There is no government in the history of the fourth republic that has started four interchanges in their first term. If President Akufo-Addo promises to construct roads, he delivers”, Dr. Bawumia mentioned.

The Accra-Tema Beach Road is a 26.6 km project with an estimated cost of US$100 million being constructed by Messrs Gansu International Corporation and Messrs China Major Bridge Engineering Company Limited.

It is expected to be completed in 24 months.

The first lot of 16 kilometres begins from the Independence Arch to Nungua with the remaining 10.6 kilometres the second lot continues from Nungua to Tema Community 3.

The Vice President also announced that the other phases of the Accra-Tema Motorway together with the Pokuase Interchange, Tamale Interchange and Obetsebi Interchange will all be completed on time.

“Tamale Interchange is the first interchange in any of the five northern regions. It is a historic interchange in the Northern Region. The Pokuase Interchange is the first four-tier interchange in West Africa and it is 75 per cent complete. By the grace of God, it shall be opened before the end of this year”, he assured.

Year of roads agenda

Government has stressed a focus on fixing roads across the country in 2020 and beyond having identified what he described as “critical roads” across each of the 16 regions in the country.

To this end, it has declared 2020 as the year of roads.

Recently, most residents who have been outraged by poor roads have resorted to a series of protests to pile pressure on authorities to get their roads fixed.

Some say they will even boycott the 2020 elections if their deplorable roads are not fixed.

Last week, Parliament has approved a €28 million contract for the construction of pedestrian bridges at hazardous locations in the country.

Three of the footbridges are to be located on the N1 highway at the Abeka traffic light, Tetegu Junction and Weija Junction.

Also, the house Parliament has approved a €73 million facility for the construction of the Paa Grant Interchange and other roads in Sekondi and Takoradi.

According to a report of the Finance Committee, the project is designed to improve vehicular movement in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly.

Takoradi Harbour Road, Paa Grant Roundabout and structural work on the interchange are captured in the first phase of the project which was adopted by the house.