The 2020 edition of the Basic Education Certificate examination will begin today, Monday, September 14 to Friday, September 18 at all designated Examination Centres throughout the country.

According to the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC), a total of 531,705 candidates are expected to sit for this year’s BECE in 2,007 examination centres across the country.

269,419 of the candidates are males while 262,286 are females.

Speaking to Citi News ahead of the exams, Deputy Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum said the government has made all necessary arrangements to ensure a smooth examination.

“We pray for God’s guidance for them. The government has done everything possible to put them in a place where they will safely take the exams and come out with flying colours. I wish them the best of luck,” he said.

Management of the Ghana Education Service (GES) in a statement also wished the candidates well.

“Management of GES sends its wishes all candidates scheduled to write the BECE and congratulate them for their hard work and fortitude so far.”

GES also expressed gratitude to everyone who played a role in helping the candidates prepare for the examination.

GES further assured candidates that the examination will be conducted smoothly and in strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

“The basis of success is hard work and so all candidates, invigilators, and supervisors should eschew from examination malpractices during the period,” the statement urged.