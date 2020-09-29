The big news stories in this edition of Eyewitness News are;

We’ll deal with persons plotting to cause chaos during December polls – Nana Addo

Work at North Tongu Assembly at standstill after attack by secessionists

– Umaru Sanda Amadu interviewed Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah on Government’s official response to the on-going secession attempts in the Volta Region

We’re making employment arrangements for 1.2 million SHS graduates – Employment Minister

WAEC sued for engaging examiners with ‘leaked identities’ to mark 2020 WASSCE.