The National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) has sent relief items to flood victims at Kukua in the Mamprugu Moapuni District of the North East Region.

Speaking at one of the affected areas in Nalerigu, the North East Regional Minister, Solomon Boar said: “In our little way we’ve been able to put up some relief items for those who are hard hit [by the flood]. So, thank God we’re all going there. We’ll learn first hand what is there, and speak to the government on whatever has happened in Kukua”.

Some of the relief items the Minister and NADMO officials donated to the affected areas included mattresses, mosquito coils, blankets, plastic materials, zinc, among others.

What happened at Kukua?

About six people have lost their lives and many others displaced from their homes due to floods caused by torrential rains coupled with the spillage of water from Bagre dam in Burkina Faso.

Almost every year, the flood gates of the Bagre dam are opened and this usually affects residents along the White and Black Volta rivers.

In the early hours of Monday, September 7, 2020, the water level at the White Volta bridge at Kobore in the Bawku West District rose over its limit, submerging hundreds of farmlands and washing away livestock.

Passengers seeking to travel to Bawku and surrounding environs were stranded due to the flooding.