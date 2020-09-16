The National Inspectorate Board (NIB) which is now the National Schools Inspectorate Authority (NaSIA) is calling on owners of pre-tertiary education institutions to re-register by February 2021 as per requirements by the newly passed Education Regulatory Bodies Act 2020 (Act 1023).

The Act which transitions NIB into NaSIA in part four, states that, “A pre-tertiary education institution established before the coming into force of this Act shall within six months of the coming into force of this Act, register with the Authority.”

Also, “a pre-tertiary education institution established after the coming into force of this Act shall, within six months of its establishment, register with the Authority.”

The National School Inspectorate Authority, which was established in 2008 by the Education Act, 778 conducts an inspection, evaluation as well as enforces standards in both pre-tertiary private and public schools in Ghana.

Find the full statement below:

On August 21, 2020, the new Education Regulatory Bodies Act 2020 (Act 1023) was passed to guide the activities of all regulatory bodies under the Ministry of Education.

Part Four of the Education Regulatory Bodies Act 2020 (Act 1023) which transitions the National Inspectorate Board (NIB) into the National Schools Inspectorate Authority (NaSIA) states in Section 98 Subsection 2 and 3 that:

(2) A pre-tertiary education institution established before the coming into force of this Act shall within six months of the coming into force of this Act, register with the Authority.

(3) A pre-tertiary education institution established after the coming into force of this Act shall, within six months of its establishment, register with the Authority.

The National Inspectorate Board (NIB), based on the above, is informing all owners of PreTertiary Education Institutions that they are required to register with the NIB (now NaSIA) by February 2021.

To request to register with us, kindly visit our website www.inspectorateboard.gov.gh.

For further clarification, please contact the Manager, General Administration of the NIB on

0302907589 or 0545732688 or via e-mail on [email protected]