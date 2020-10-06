The Convention People’s Party (CPP) has named Emmanuel Yaovi Hunnuor Bobobee as the running mate for the party in the 2020 elections.

Emmanuel Bobobee is an associate professor at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and was the parliamentary candidate for the CPP at the North Tongu constituency in the 2008 elections.

He will partner with the CPP’s presidential candidate, Ivor Kobina Greenstreet with the aim of helping the party to win the 2020 polls.

Speaking at an occasion to accept his nomination, he said that it was just a matter of time before CPP annexes power.

Professor Bobobee added that the people of Ghana are looking for a party that will take control and help to revive the country.

“We will take over in due time. So it is not a worry at all. If you talk to the people on the ground, you will see that they are hungry for the rejuvenation, the revival, the renaissance of the Conventions People’s Party, the party that has brought a lot of development,” he said.

The running mate for the CPP stated that the party under the capable hands of Kwame Nkrumah brought a lot of developmental projects to the people of Ghana.

“When you are talking about development, you are talking about the Aveyime Rice Project which has metamorphosed into the Quality Grain Project. And those were quality establishment put up during Kwame Nkrumah’s time. We had the Asutsuare sugar factory, and when you go upstream you will see the Akosombo Textiles Factory. These are all industrial establishments set up during Kwame Nkrumah’s time,” he added.

Professor Bobobee added that there is graduate unemployment in Ghana despite the fact that these projects were meant to create a source of employment for the Ghanaian youth.

He added that “we have the solution, we have the answers to all the problems and challenges facing this country and if the people of Ghana give us the mandate again, they will see the revival of Ghana.”