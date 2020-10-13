Portugal and Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for coronavirus, the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) has announced.

The 35-year-old is not showing any symptoms and has been sent home from international duty to self-isolate.

Portugal face Sweden in a Nations League group game on Wednesday.

The remainder of Fernando Santos’ Portugal squad have tested negative for Covid-19 and are available for selection.

Portugal played out a 0-0 draw with France in Paris on Sunday and are top of the group, level on points with the world champions.