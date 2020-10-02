A father and his son on Thursday appeared before an Accra Circuit court for allegedly defiling a 15-year-old Junior High School student at Laterbiokoshie in Accra.

Gabriel Aryeetey, a 38-year-old driver and his son, Joshua Nii Aryea Aryeetey, an 18-year-old student are facing a charge of defilement.

The two accused persons have pleaded not guilty before the court presided over by Mrs. Christiana Cann.

Gabriel is said to have warned his son over the act.

However, a few months after the warning, Police said Gabriel also started having sex with the victim.

The court has admitted them to bail in the sum of GHS60,000 each with three sureties one to be justified with landed property.

The accused persons will reappear on October 14.

Prosecuting Sergeant Opoku Aniagyei said the complainant is a trader residing at Abeka Junction, while the victim who is the complainant’s daughter resides with her aunty at Laterbiokshie.

The prosecution said Gabriel is currently unemployed and his son just completed this year’s WASSCE.

They both reside at Laterbiokhsie.

According to the prosecution, Gabriel is married to the complainant’s sister whom the victim lived with, while Joshua also resides in the same house.

The prosecution said the victim while at her auntie’s place attends school and visits her mother (complainant) during the weekend.

Sergeant Aniagyei said between 2017 and 2019, Joshua began to have sex with the victim in their room at the least opportunity when they were alone.

The prosecution said between January and March this year, Gabriel observed that “there was amorous relationship” between the victim and his son Joshua so he warned him (Joshua).

Not quite long, the prosecution said Gabriel also started having sexual intercourse with the victim in the same room, and he also warned her (victim) not to tell anyone.

The prosecution said the victim who could no longer withstand the sexual abuse any longer from “father and son” informed her mother during her a visit to her.

On September 23, 2020, the complainant reported the matter to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit in Accra and a medical form was issued to the victim to seek medical care.

The prosecutor said the two accused persons were picked up by the police and in their respective caution statements, they admitted the offence.