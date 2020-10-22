The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has launched the maiden pre-certification training for national trainers with the initiation of registration, which does not require the payment of any fees.

The online application for the training programme attracted 3,058 applications from all over the country.

A competitive shortlisting, screening and interview process led to the selection of 1,744 applicants who will participate in the programme.

The training will combine virtual with in-person training.

The virtual training of national trainers, which is the first of its kind, is one of the innovations of the upcoming digital Population and Housing census.

The virtual training allows for a cost-effective sustained engagement and is designed to give participants the flexibility to learn at their own pace and at times most suited for them.

The mode of course delivery will be mainly offline with participants required to listen to pre-recorded lectures and complete uploaded assessments.

Participants will have the chance to interact live with facilitators once a week as well as post their questions and comments in their group platforms.

The virtual training programme kicks off with orientation starting from 19th October 2020 for participants.

The orientation will provide an introduction to the training and an overview of the tools needed to train successfully in censuses.

The main virtual training will start on 26th October 2020 and is scheduled to run for three months.

The conduct of the census is in accordance with the objectives of Ghana Statistical Service to provide quality, relevant, accurate and timely statistical information for the purpose of national development as stipulated in Clause 3 of the Statistical Service Act, 2019 (Act 1003) and oversight of capacity building in the statistical ecosystem.