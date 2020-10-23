Former President John Dramani Mahama says he will grant amnesty to all small scale miners imprisoned under the President Addo-Addo-led government at the peak of the galamsey fight, if he wins the December 7 presidential election.

Speaking at Odum Banso in the Mpohor Constituency in the Western Region on Thursday, October 22, 2020, Mahama expressed concerns about why a Chinese national was freed while Ghanaians are imprisoned for the same mining offence.

He told the chiefs and people that: “It’s sad. The government said it was fighting galamsey, and they arrested, prosecuted, and jailed Ghanaians who were engaged in that activity but left the Chinese woman [Aisha Huang].”

“Today, they are still in prison. That Chinese galamsey queen was arrested but left to go free. She was never prosecuted but our people are in jail suffering. When we come, we shall grant all those arrested and jailed some amnesty. They will come back to their homes and work. I believe that they have suffered enough, shown remorse for whatever wrong they committed. We will institute measures to check the operations of small scale mining,” he said.

Mahama promises Mpohor residents better roads if elected

Still in Mpohor, Mahama assured of better roads under his Presidency.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer who has been campaigning in the Western Region said: “I have personally travelled on the Mpohor road and I can also testify that the road has seriously deteriorated. Mpohor is a very popular community in Ghana and so does not merit such a poor road at all. Since it is a known fact that NDC is a developer-oriented party, when the NDC is elected, we will definitely fix your road to reduce your sufferings. So just be patient and vote for the parliamentary candidate here and me on 7th December.”