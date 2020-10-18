Ghana international, Jordan Ayew has tested positive for Coronavirus after Crystal Palace’s manager, Roy Hodgson confirmed the news on Sunday.

Hodgson revealed this to journalists following Palace’s 1-1 draw with Brighton in the Premier League.

Ayew, 29, did not make the team for the clash against Brighton and it seems his positive test for COVID-19 is the reason behind his omission from the team list.

Sadly, I have tested positive for Covid-19 & have begun my quarantine in line with the health guidance. Thankfully, I am feeling fine & do not have any symptoms 🙏🏾 I will be cheering the boys on from home & look forward to being back on the pitch soon 💪🏽🔴🔵 Stay safe 🙌🏾♥️ — Jordan Ayew (@jordan_ayew9) October 18, 2020



The striker becomes the sixth Ghanaian to contract the virus after the Black Stars’ friendlies games against Mali and Qatar.

Bernard Mensah, Gideon Mensah, Caleb Ekuban, Joseph Aidoo, and Kassim Nuhu, who were all part of the Ghana team, have tested positive since the friendlies.