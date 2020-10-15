The New Patriotic Party (NPP) says it will retain the Wulensi seat in the Northern Region.

It is also confident of increasing votes for President Akufo-Addo in the upcoming polls.

An aspirant who threatened to contest as an independent candidate, Alhaji Abdulai Haruna after the party’s primaries has rescinded his decision.

Mr. Haruna and his supporters have subsequently reconciled with the party and promised to work for the victory of the NPP.

Speaking to Citi News after a meeting with Alhaji Abdulai Haruna and his supporters, Campaign Manager of the NPP, Peter Mc-Manu said the party is more than united to win the constituency.

“I want to extend appreciation to the people of Wulensi especially Alhaji Abdulai Haruna and use the occasion to congratulate the people for the unity they have brought to the party in Wulensi and the good works they have done which gives me hope that we are going to retain the seat and increase the margin of vote for the President,” he said.

Some aggrieved NPP members who claim they were unjustifiably disqualified from contesting in the party’s parliamentary primaries have resolved to contest the polls as independent candidates.

Constituencies, where such issues have been reported, include Asokwa, Bekwai and Ahafo-Ano-North.

The NPP had put in place a national reconciliation committee to engage aggrieved candidates going independent.

President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia had been urging party supporters not to back members going independent.

The NPP has written to Parliament to complain about the MP for Fomena in the Ashanti Region, Amoako Andrew Asiamah, who has filed to contest as an independent parliamentary candidate.