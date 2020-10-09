The Mfantseman constituency branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has temporarily suspended its campaign activities in the area following the death of Member of Parliament and New Patriotic Party parliamentary candidate for the constituency, Ekow Quansah Hayford.

The party said it will not hold any campaign activity until Monday, October 12, 2020, in honour of the memory of Mr. Quansah Kayford.

In a statement, the party called on the police to apprehend the perpetrators of the dastardly act and “let the law deal ruthlessly with them.”

Mr. Ekow Quansah Hayford was reportedly shot dead on Friday dawn by some unknown assailants on the Abeadze Dominase–Abeadze Duadzi–Mankessim road.

The MP and some executives of the NPP were returning from a campaign trip when the incident occurred.

The Mfantseman constituency NDC executives said President Nana Akufo-Addo must urgently move to address the poor security situation across the country, as the killing of the legislator comes days after a similar attack on some NDC executives in the Ashanti Region.

“In expressing our utmost condolences to the good people of Mfantseman, we call on the NPP government of H. E. Nana Akufo-Addo to arrest the poor security situation across the country. We recall how some NDC Regional Executives of Ashanti Region as well as Hon. Mrs Betty Mould Iddrisu were also attacked viciously by armed robbers on their way from campaigns a few days ago as well as similar happenings in other parts of the country,” the party said in the statement.

Read the NDC’s statement below:

We have been awaken with the unpleasant and extremely sad news of the barbaric murder of Hon. Ekow Quansah Hayford- MP & NPP PC for Mfantseman by unknown armed robbers according to various media reports as well as eye witness accounts of the Mfantseman Constituency NPP’s 1st Vice Chairman and we write to express our deepest condolences to the family and the NPP.

We write to communicate the decision of the NDC PC for Mfantseman- Odziifo James Essoun to suspend his campaigns in the Constituency until Monday in honour of the death of the sitting NPP MP/PC and strongly calls on the Police to do everything in their power to apprehend the perpetrators of this heinous crime and let the law deal ruthlessly with them.

In expressing our utmost condolences to the good people of Mfantseman, we call on the NPP government of H. E. Nana Akufo Addo to arrest the poor security situation across the Country. We recall how some NDC Regional Executives of Ashanti Region as well as Hon. Mrs Betty Mould Iddrisu were also attacked viciously by armed robbers on their way from campaigns few days ago as well as similar happenings in other parts of the Country.

We call for unity and calm in the Mfantseman Constituency and across the Country and also urge anybody with actionable intelligence to assist the police hierarchy to apprehend these criminals to do so for all of us to safeguard our peace so residents of our Constituency won’t have to live in fear.

Once again, our condolences to the family and the people of the Mfantseman Constituency. We pray and wish that, those behind this barbaric act shall be hunt down and brought to justice as soon as possible.

Signed

Chairman Fred Budu Hagan,

Constituency Chairman

Dr Stanley KK Acquah,

Constituency Comm Officer