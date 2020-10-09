The Member of Parliament for the Mfantseman constituency, Ekow Quansah Hayford has reportedly been shot dead.

The MP is said to have been shot on the Abeadze Dominase–Abeadze Duadzi–Mankessim road by some unknown assailants on his return from a campaign trip.

Citi News’ Central Regional correspondent, Calvis Tetteh said while multiple sources within the NPP have confirmed the unfortunate development, they are tight-lipped on details.

Meanwhile, the remains of Ekow Quansah Hayford has been deposited at the Saltpond municipal hospital.