Former President, John Dramani Mahama on Wednesday, January 24, led scores of National Democratic Congress (NDC) executives and supporters on a walk to sensitize Ghanaians on his proposed 24-hour economy policy.

Attendees joined the procession through the principal streets of the Kumasi metropolis, where the NDC flagbearer made a stop at the Kejetia Market to address participants and traders.

Mr Mahama took a swipe at the government for its inability to complete the phase two of the Kumasi Central Market and other key infrastructure projects in the Ashanti Region.

He also blamed the government for failing to honour the promise it made to victims of the Kejetia Market fire.

Mr Mahama also took time to explain the proposed 24-hour Economy policy and emphasized it will help to address Ghana’s unemployment challenges.

“24-hour economy is being implemented in other countries, it is not something new at all. Pharmacies, pump stations, and sawmills were all operating when we were all kids. How come some companies now close at 5 pm, 8 pm. Can’t the Kejetia Market operate a 24-hour economy for people to buy stuff? We will provide security and transport for people to work at night. Other measures will be put in place to ensure that the 24-hour economy works.”

“The government doesn’t deserve another term, it failed to deliver its promises to the traders after the fire outbreak in the market. The Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, reneged on his promise of renovating the market. The market is in a sorry state. Don’t worry, the next NDC government will renovate for you,” he promised.

