A Ho High Court has granted a bail application for an accused serving as an Immigration Officer who was alleged to have shot dead a 25-year-old man suspected of smuggling gallons of cooking oil from neighbouring Togo.

Counsel for the accused presented a motion for bail, emphasizing the need for the accused to be released pending trial.

The accused, a serving Immigration officer, will have the support of his superiors, who, under service regulations, will be made available for the trial process.

The bail application included sureties from prominent superior officers, adding weight to the request.

These sureties, including the Acting Regional Commander of Immigration and the Sector Commander of Kpedze, underscored their commitment to ensuring the accused’s compliance with any conditions set by the court.

While the counsel for the respondent did not oppose the bail application, they emphasized the importance of ensuring the accused’s availability for trial.

The case will be heard on March 19, 2024.

Background

An Immigration Officer stationed at the Holuta-Klave Border in the Ho West District was, on January 22, 2024, remanded into prison custody by the Ho Magistrate Court.

The officer, Isaac Oppong, is accused of involvement in the killing of a 25-year-old motor-rider, Christian Dake, who was allegedly smuggling cooking oil through an unauthorized route into the country.

The court heard that the officer instructed the deceased to stop, but he sped off, leading to a chase.

The prosecution, presented by Sergeant Otibi Gyan, stated that during the arrest, a struggle ensued, resulting in the suspect’s firearm accidentally discharging. The deceased was pronounced dead at the Ho Teaching Hospital.

———-

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! 🌐📰 #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital