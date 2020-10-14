Ghana has not recorded a single case of cholera under the watch of the Akufo-Addo administration.

This is according to the Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah.

Speaking during the approval of the 2019 budget performance report of her ministry, Cecilia Dapaah explained that expansion of water supply to many homes is largely responsible for the positive gains since the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) took over running of the country in 2016.

“We have increased access directly to water that is why we haven’t had any case of Cholera since his Excellency, the President assumed office. We pray that there will be no dysentery or cholera on any Ghanaian henceforth”, she said.

Cholera is an infectious disease that causes severe watery diarrhoea, which can lead to dehydration and even death if untreated.

It is caused by eating food or drinking water contaminated with a bacterium called Vibrio cholerae.

In 2014, a total of 28,975 cholera cases with 243 deaths were reported from 130 out of the 216 districts in Ghana, according to the Ghana Health Service.

For 2015, 618 cases were recorded with five deaths.

In 2016, more than 150 cholera cases were recorded in the Central Region with no known death recorded.

Preventive measures against cholera

In order to prevent Cholera, the public should adhere to maintaining food and water safety by drinking safe water, washing fruits and vegetables well before eating.

People should also cover food always, eating food served hot and free from dust, flies and dirt.

Piped water sources and sachet may not be safe for drinking and should be boiled.

The public should always wash hands with soap under safe running water after using the toilet, before eating or preparing food, before feeding a baby, before serving meals and after taking care of sick persons.

Cholera could be prevented by keeping the environment clean by not defecating in the open but rather using a toilet facility and also urged the public to clean toilet and surfaces contaminated with faeces with disinfectant and keep uncollected rubbish covered.

Persons who show symptoms of diarrhoea should start taking Oral Rehydration Salt (ORS) immediately or report immediately to a nearby facility for treatment.