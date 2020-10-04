Multiple-award winning chiropractic and wellness hub, Nova Wellness Center, has officially commenced operations at its new facility located at Ringway Estates – Osu, Accra.

The clinic has also introduced new wellness services aimed at helping the general public to rejuvenate and improve their overall health. These include dietetics, physiotherapy, spa services and psychotherapy. These additional services have been designed to revive your mind, body and soul.

“Beyond pain relief, we want our patients to experience what it means to live again. That is why we have brought together dieticians, fitness coaches, psychotherapists and many other professionals to help bring real wellness to all,” the Chief Executive Officer of Nova Wellness Center, Dr. Naa Asheley Dordor, explained.

“We are excited about our new space because it allows for social distancing and all other safety protocols. It also enhances our commitment to empower our community members to live healthy and fulfilling lives,” Dr. Dordor added. The services in the newly added Nova Spa will imbue you with new life and vitality. Additionally, our new premises enhances client experience by offering:

Adequate parking space

Enhanced security

Effective social distancing in all departments

One stop shop for all wellness services

Established on the 28th of May 2013, Nova Wellness Center (NWC), has grown from a spine-focused clinic to becoming a holistic wellness center which offers, chiropractic adjustments and massage services. Other services include physiotherapy, dietetics, fitness coaching and corporate wellness (ergonomic assessments and corporate workshops).

Since its inception, Nova Wellness Center has been of an immense benefit to thousands of individuals buy helping them to achieve maximum wellness naturally without the use of drugs or surgery.

The new office is located at digital address, GA-031-3828, Asafoatse Akpah Lane near Country Kitchen, Osu.