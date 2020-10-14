The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) does not expect the decision of some of its members to contest as independent candidates in the December polls to affect its chances.

Deputy General Secretary of the party, Nana Obiri Boahen, says the party has informed all such candidates that they cease to be members of the NPP under Article 3(9) of its constitution.

Nana Obiri Boahen in a Citi News interview said such occurrences are always to be expected but will be properly managed.

“Sometimes, you will not have all the numbers. It is just unfortunate that they have decided to go away. We are dealing with human beings and political parties are run by human beings so it is a natural phenomenon. So we need not be surprised by some of these things. In NPP, thousands will go away and thousands will come in. Never mind because there is nothing we can do. People have spoken and impressed on them, so they want to go with them so that they don’t run them down”, he noted.

Some aggrieved NPP members who claim they were unjustifiably disqualified from contesting in the party’s parliamentary primaries have resolved to contest the polls as independent candidates.

Constituencies, where such issues have been reported, include Asokwa, Bekwai and Ahafo-Ano-North.

The NPP had put in place a national reconciliation committee to engage aggrieved candidates going independent.

President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia had been urging party supporters not to back members going independent.

The NPP also made special mention of the MP for Fomena in the Ashanti Region, Amoako Andrew Asiamah, who has filed to contest as an independent parliamentary candidate.