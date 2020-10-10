Many areas in the southern part of Ghana have been flooded following several hours on rain on Saturday October, 10, 2020.

While many residents have been displaced, others had their vehicles caught up in flood waters.

Some of the areas affected include Weija, Adabraka Sahara, Odorna, Adenta, Alajo and Agbogbloshie.

Citi News’ Caleb Kudah who visited some of the affected areas said the rains from Friday night and Saturday morning had left Shalom Estate at Adenta for instance, completely submerged.

He said rain waters from the Aburi Mountains through Oyarifa had flooded homes of residents.

Some residents who spoke to Citi News said the floods are regular occurrence in their area as they complain that an estate developer has built in a water way, forcing the rain waters to flood their homes.

At Adabraka, Nii Ayikwei Okine reported that many residents in the Sahara area have been left stranded on the streets after flood waters took over their places of abode.

He said the Odaw river has broken its banks, flowing through the Sahara park and adjoining communities.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency has already forecast heavy rains across the country throughout the weekend.