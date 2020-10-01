The Gbani and Dimia communities in the West Mamprusi District of the North East Region have been cut off from other communities due to flooding.

The flooding situation in these communities is as a result of a dam at Guabuliga overflowing its banks after a downpour on Thursday, October 1, 2020.

Houses have been submerged and residents displaced as a result of the situation.

The West Mamprusi Municipal Chief Executive, Lucky Aremeyaw Somo, said they are working with the National Disaster and Management Organization (NADMO) to help the affected residents.

“As we speak, all the houses have been submerged and the buildings collapsed. Residents are not able to collect anything from the community. That is the calamity that has befallen them. We are working tirelessly to support these people in this difficult moment.”

“In the short term, we are looking at how to accommodate the people in the meantime. In the medium term, we are looking at how can solve the spillage of the dam and then in the long term we can look at how best we can resettle them.”

Torrential rains in the northern part of Ghana coupled with spillage from the Bagre dam in Burkina Faso in 2020 earlier left farmlands submerged and properties destroyed.