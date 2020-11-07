The Electoral Commission (EC) has insisted that the ongoing processes at the Assembly press for the printing of ballots for the 2020 polls have been transparent.

According to the Chairperson of the EC, Jean Mensa the printing of excess ballot papers is not an attempt to create the opportunity for rigging.

The Minority raised concerns about the neutrality of the Managing Director of Assembly Press, David Asante Boateng and its effect on the integrity of the process of ballot sheet printing.

Addressing the concern, Chairperson of the Commission, Jean Mensah said the Commission does not hold the view that a former parliamentary aspirant of the NPP supervising the process of printing will have any bearing on the integrity of the process.

“We do not know the Managing Director [of the Assembly Press]. We know the systems that we have deployed. We are confident in the transparent systems that have been deployed. You may be aware that the party agents are aggrieved about the printing houses.

“They monitor the process for 24 hours and nobody leaves the centre. Irrespective of who manages the centre, the processes that have been deployed are transparent and credible and makes it difficult for anyone to manipulate the votes.”

Madam Jean Mensah added that the Commission is 95 percent ready to deliver free, fair and credible elections.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) had alleged that the EC is attempting to rig the upcoming elections by overprinting ballot papers.

The NDC claimed that one of the seven printing houses undertaking the exercise, Assembly Press, had printed about 150,000 surplus ballots, breaching the 5 percent excess ballot papers requirement.

The EC, however, refuted this claim in a statement.